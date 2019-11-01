It's November 1, so you know what that means — Happy Holidays! Like or not, it looks like the festive shopping season is nigh. And this year, it’s not a question of whether or not we’ll be hitting Amazon in our gift-buying rounds — it’s a question of just how hard. The site that we visit almost daily for all of our daily needs will certainly be on the digital itinerary come gifting time, so now all that remains is to find the best gifts on Amazon. Easy, right?
Um, actually; no. HARD. You don’t need us to tell you how vast and overwhelming the site is — we’re on it every day, sussing out the best wedding-guest dresses, Blair Waldorf-inspired headbands, and just plain useful gewgaws that the ’zon has to offer; and we’re just as guilty as anyone of going in search of Jonathan Adler’s latest launch and somehow ending up reading reviews of an inflatable dinosaur costume. (No? Just us? Really?)
Anyway, no matter how deep into the rabbit hole your gift-shopping journey might take you, Amazon is here to help. They’ve just released a 100-item gift guide; curated by the site’s fashion editors (with help from influencers Arielle Charnas and Rachel Parcell). We here at Refinery29 may have had a little something to do with the gift guide as well, enlisting friends Gaby Dalkin, Sai de Silva, Amber Lewis, and Jamie Chung to contribute their picks to the chic and useful assortment of goods.
As you can imagine, it wouldn’t be an Amazon holiday without some special (and short-lived) deals, so today through November 21, you can score discounts of up to 40% on brands like Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Carhartt, Dress the Population, Sperry, Tommy John, and of course, a host of Amazon brands, to name just a few. And with close to 100 picks in the gift guide, you’d best start going through it now — if it’s anything like the usual Amazon shopping experience, you may emerge from that rabbit hole by December 24.
