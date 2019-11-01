It's November 1, so you know what that means — Happy Holidays! Like or not, it looks like the festive shopping season is nigh. And this year, it’s not a question of whether or not we’ll be hitting Amazon in our gift-buying rounds — it’s a question of just how hard. The site that we visit almost daily for all of our daily needs will certainly be on the digital itinerary come gifting time, so now all that remains is to find the best gifts on Amazon. Easy, right?