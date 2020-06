This Unknown Amazon Brand Has The Motherlode Of Stylish Summer Staples

We’ve browsed a brand called find. on previous Amazon excursions, but it wasn’t until the site’s blow-out Big Style Sale that we started digging deeper on this mysterious marque. Turns out this EU-designed in-house label is Amazon’s best-kept secret from across the pond, offering cuter-than necessary goods on Amazon’s US and UK storefronts . (They don’t share the same inventory, so be sure to check out both — the UK even has a standalone, inspiration-rich Instagram .) The assortment of just-right summer duds hits the sweet spot between “special” and “wearable” that we’re always seeking out.