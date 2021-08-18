Woven into Amazon’s web lies an intricate selection of hidden gems that have rocked the worlds of everyone from discerning reviewers to savvy R29 readers and our Shopping team's dedicated product enthusiasts. Over time we've unearthed such viral finds as an airline-fee-dodging duffle bag, a new-face-making collagen cream, and even a $7 dickey collar — all toting internet fanbases numbering in the thousands. Our latest diamond-in-the-rough discovery is a stretchy Amazon bodycon skirt that looks good on everyone. Call it "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Skirt," aka the Verdusa Elastic Waist Bodycon Skirt. It's a pull-on style with a pencil-like silhouette that's priced from $8 to $26, offered in a range of 15 different colors/patterns (from plain black to red plaid), and available in both plus and straight size options (from XS to 5X).
Hugs curves in all the right ways but is SUPER stretchy so it gives when needed.
Amazon Reviewer
We noticed this unassuming style due to its over 700 plus-size and near 3,000 straight-size reviews with each awarding it the high marks of 4.3 out of 5-stars. (Since Amazon fashion buys can be a bit dicey, clothing items with extensive customer feedback and ratings over 4-stars are usually safer bets). There was an overwhelming consensus in the comments that this skirt feels comfortably stretchy while still looking figure-huggingly sexy. "I bought the XL size and the fit is pretty darn perfect. The stretch feels great, it doesn't gap in the back — I have a smaller waist so this was a bonus. It is not sheer on me, and the trumpet length is pretty perfect. I will be buying more. Super recommend," one Amazon reviewer stated. Another confirmed that the skirt works wonders for people on the shorter end of the height spectrum, too: "I was worried this skirt was going to be too long, but it hit right at my ankle when pulled up to my natural waist — and I am 5 foot, 3 inches. I typically wear a 14/16 and the 2X fit well (I had a little room to spare). The fabric was stretchy but wasn't see-through at all, and the waist elastic was pretty high quality and sewn in well. If you want a comfy midi skirt that looks expensive, this one is for you."
This is a piece you want in your closet for sure. It's very comfortable, stretchy not see through, and looks amazing.
Amazon Reviewer
With the massive amount of detailed hype around this Amazon bodycon skirt that seems suited to fit every body, we decided to try it on from both the plus- and straight-sized perspectives. Keep reading for our full review on the fit, feel, and real-life appeal of the top-rated Verdusa Elastic Waist Bodycon Skirt featured below.
It hugs the contour of my hips without being skin-tight, so I'm left with a comfortable amount of breathing room.
Chichi Offor, Associate Writer
"I typically wear between a 2X/3X on the bottoms — so, based on the size chart and plethora of detailed Amazon reviews, I ended up ordering a 5X in the Verdusa plus-size bodycon skirt pictured and linked to above. This does seem like quite a jump, but it ended up being for the best; I wanted the skirt to be body-hugging but not super tight (especially around my hip and stomach area)." – Chichi Offor, Associate Writer
"After the package arrived within a few day's time post ordering, I was immediately struck by how light and stretchy the skirt felt. I slipped it on and pulled it up just a little bit above my belly button. It hugs the contour of my hips without being skin-tight, so I'm left with a comfortable amount of breathing room. (In hindsight, I think I could have ended up going for the 4X for an even more fitted look.) The bottom of the skirt tapers in quite a bit for that pencil-style silhouette but, because the fabric is so stretchy, you can still move above about freely without having to do a penguin waddle."
"The black colorway that I opted for is not sheer at all despite the lightness of the fabric — and, it's definitely a versatile color for cross-seasonal wear. My only gripe would be that it's not the softest material I've ever felt hugging my lower half, but that slight negative is far outweighed by its surprisingly sturdy-yet-comfy structure. I also very much appreciate that my stomach doesn't feel constricted at all by the elastic waistband! I can definitely see myself styling this with a crop top and chunky sandals in warmer weather or a sweater and boots/sneakers in colder temps. The possibilities for styling are endless with a piece like this; the neutral color definitely helps with that versatility. Although I do love how the skirt fits, I'd suggest that anyone who's above a typical 3X/4X be wary about ordering this particular style as the sizing is different than most 'plus-size' charts I've seen." – Chichi Offor, Associate Writer
I felt like I could do anything in this skirt: strut around my house with boots on in the middle of August, eat pizza, lie on the couch, squat.
Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director
"I clock in just under 5'5" and usually wear a size 4 in tailored skirts or pants and a size 26 in jeans — so, for this Amazon number, I ended up ordering a small. Although I really wanted to buy the same black colorway that Chichi is rocking above, that option wasn't available in the straight-sized selection. Darn! But, my runner-up red plaid did not disappoint (although it will probably be relegated to a holiday-only rotation for me)." – Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director
"The speed at which Amazon Prime delivers its packages never ceases to shock me; a mere day or two days after ordering, it appeared in an envelope on my doorstep. My first impression upon unboxing was that that it is VERY light. You never know what you're going to get with cheap fashion buys made from questionable polyester blends — so I was bracing myself for something thick, heavy, scratchy, and suffocating. Surprisingly, it felt breathable, stretchy, and soft to the touch. The red-plaid colorway looked even brighter in person than pictured on the site, although it's worth noting that the inside of the skirt is not lined with the same print (it's simply white). Because of this, I was worried there would be some see-through issues after I slid it on. But, spoiler alert, no peek-a-boo areas were to be seen."
"Once I had it on, the skirt felt like a firm but friendly (dare I say, flirty?) hug on my lower half. It was longer than I expected in both the high-waisted elastic band and hemline, but I wasn't bothered by it. The most noticeable takeaway from walking around my house (and taking the above self-timer shot) while wearing the skirt was, indeed, how stretchy it was. I felt like I could do anything in this skirt: strut around my house with boots on in the middle of August, eat pizza, lie on the couch, squat, etc. As Chichi mentioned in the review above, it is very tapered at the hem for an exaggerated pencil-style silhouette — one that would not be possible to move if it was a skirt with a fraction less stretch. But, because this thing is seriously stretchy, it worked. For someone with not a lot of curve in her hips, this skirt gave me a hint of body contouring that I really did find flattering without it feeling restrictive. While I am not a HUGE fan of how thin the fabric feels, for $10 this skirt does a very figure-flattering job. Also, as far as styling is concerned, I can see this pairing very easily across a range of styles and seasons. I plan to wear mine from October through December paired with chunky boots and oversized flannels or some polished Mary Janes with frilly socks and graphic tees." – Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director
