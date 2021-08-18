"Once I had it on, the skirt felt like a firm but friendly (dare I say, flirty?) hug on my lower half. It was longer than I expected in both the high-waisted elastic band and hemline, but I wasn't bothered by it. The most noticeable takeaway from walking around my house (and taking the above self-timer shot) while wearing the skirt was, indeed, how stretchy it was. I felt like I could do anything in this skirt: strut around my house with boots on in the middle of August, eat pizza, lie on the couch, squat, etc. As Chichi mentioned in the review above, it is very tapered at the hem for an exaggerated pencil-style silhouette — one that would not be possible to move if it was a skirt with a fraction less stretch. But, because this thing is seriously stretchy, it worked. For someone with not a lot of curve in her hips, this skirt gave me a hint of body contouring that I really did find flattering without it feeling restrictive. While I am not a HUGE fan of how thin the fabric feels, for $10 this skirt does a very figure-flattering job. Also, as far as styling is concerned, I can see this pairing very easily across a range of styles and seasons. I plan to wear mine from October through December paired with chunky boots and oversized flannels or some polished Mary Janes with frilly socks and graphic tees." – Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director