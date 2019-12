There are some things in this world that seem too good to be true like winning the mega millions lotto, finding a romantic partner who shares your disdain for cilantro, or happening on a five-star Amazon product. There's always a catch. Winning the lotto comes with adjusting to a new tax bracket, the picture-perfect partner is probably cilantro-curious, and a five-star Amazon item is likely buying fraudulent reviews. But finding genuine Amazon "unicorns" as we like to call them — products that receive almost universal praise from buyers — isn't impossible. It just requires lowering your expectations by 0.1 stars.