How To Master Celebrity Airport Style In Time For The Holidays

Frequent traveler or not, you've probably noticed (or heard) how flying has changed over time. Once a luxury experience, it's now marked by annoyances like lost baggage, never-ending TSA lines, and delays, not to mention the chit-chatty seat neighbor who can't take a hint. The dress code has also slackened dramatically, giving way to an über-casual passenger uniform that feels sloppy at best. Well, with all of the holiday travel in our forecast for the next month or so, we're determined to bring the glamour of the past to our upcoming flight schedule.