Am I Single Because I’m Old?

There are so many ways I’ve become a happier person since I decided to no longer participate in dating apps , to just chuck responsibility for meeting my partner over to the universe, and to occupy myself with activities I actually enjoy instead . But I think my favorite way that life’s gotten better has to do with aging. I don’t feel late anymore, as if everyone else started their lives on time and I’m somehow dragging ass. Now I feel as though I’m right on time for my life, that I get to choose a timeline for myself, even if that timeline looks like a crazy straw. I’m doing what’s right for me, and ignoring all societal sneers at numbers on my hideous driver’s license. There’s a really easy way to know for sure that the way I live now, free from dating pressures and urgency, is the right way to live for me: I’m happy.