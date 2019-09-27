Am I Single Because I’m Old?

I could spend far more internet real estate than my editor is willing to give me on the absolute farce that is men getting more desirable with age, while women are lifted up and turned around to locate their expiration dates. As though men are an entire gender of Paul Rudds who can just kick back and get sexier, while women have a window of about seven months where they’re fresh enough to partner with, and if you miss it, yikes, sorry honey — you’re just kind of done now. I mean sure, give us your money for expensive anti-aging treatments and creams and little rollers with spikes on them, but we’re still going to turn our noses up at you because you’re too old to be wanted. (Except for J.Lo. J.Lo doesn’t count.)