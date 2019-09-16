We Recreated 5 Street Style Looks For Less Than $150 Each

For those who follow it, Fashion Month is a 30-day whirlwind of sartorial inspiration. From the bombastic runway events, to the eclectic displays of personal style that pepper the sidewalks outside the shows; the looks that are presented to us online, on social media, and — if you live in one of the world’s fashion capitals — right in front of our faces as we’re going about our lives provide a real-time mood board that inform our outfit-making decisions.
However, the Month in question is just getting started —New York’s six-day parade of looks is behind us, and soon images will start to trickle in from London, Milan, and Paris — and our shopping wish lists are already a mile long. While we know that certain list-topping garments will go into the “save/splurge” category, we’re here to tip you off to some looks that you can score without sacrificing your periodic manicures and daily lattes. We rounded up some of our favorite street style ensembles and replicated them piece for piece, for the tune of less than $150 for the entire shebang. Click through to see what we dug up, and keep checking back — we’ll be updating this roundup throughout the month, so that you can stay globally stylish for a song.