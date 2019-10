We Recreated 5 Street Style Looks For Less Than $150 Each

However, the Month in question is just getting started — New York’s six-day parade of looks is behind us, and soon images will start to trickle in from London , Milan, and Paris — and our shopping wish lists are already a mile long. While we know that certain list-topping garments will go into the “save/splurge” category, we’re here to tip you off to some looks that you can score without sacrificing your periodic manicures and daily lattes. We rounded up some of our favorite street style ensembles and replicated them piece for piece, for the tune of less than $150 for the entire shebang. Click through to see what we dug up, and keep checking back — we’ll be updating this roundup throughout the month, so that you can stay globally stylish for a song.