We know you — you, like us, are a fashion person. You've proudly subscribed to W since your preteen years, have the last 10 resort runways memorized, and know that "Coco" doesn’t refer just to hot chocolate. As such, you pride yourself on looking your best, and you have a killer wardrobe to help you accomplish just that. But, when you open your closet to the “workout section,” it looks a bit sad — especially next to that beautiful printed coat or high-concept dress.
And, while gymgoers around you may be perfectly content wearing their run-of-the-(tread)mill tanks and standard black yoga pants, that just won’t do for you. So, we dreamed up the ultimate guide to fashion-person activewear. Click through to find stylish fitness duds that are not only ahead of the curve but may actually be acceptable to rock post sweat sesh as well. Gasp! Yes, we just went there.