We know you — you, like us, are a fashion person . You've proudly subscribed to W since your preteen years, have the last 10 resort runways memorized, and know that "Coco" doesn’t refer just to hot chocolate. As such, you pride yourself on looking your best, and you have a killer wardrobe to help you accomplish just that. But, when you open your closet to the “workout section,” it looks a bit sad — especially next to that beautiful printed coat or high-concept dress.