The Best Quick-Fix Spot Treatments To Clear Up Pimples — & Fast

Imagine, for a second, that you could have a superpower — any superpower. What would you choose? Flying would be pretty righteous, provided you’re not afraid of heights; telekinesis means never having to get up off the couch mid-episode of Stranger Things to refill your wine glass ever again.
But the most super of all possible superpowers might just be the ability to snap your fingers and watch your breakouts vanish. Sure, it doesn't have quite the same sparkle as being able to shapeshift or read minds, but when it comes down to it, what wouldn't you do to be able to clear your skin instantly?
But back to earth: Superpowers aren't real, you can't buy an invisibility cloak at Zara, and there's no known incantation one can mutter to erase all their zits just like that. In the absence of magic or molecular manipulation, these fast-acting breakout-fighters are the next best thing. And whether you're willing to splurge or want to keep your budget around $5, there's a super-powered, internet-approved spot treatment perfect for you, ahead.
