The Best Quick-Fix Spot Treatments To Clear Up Pimples — & Fast

Imagine, for a second, that you could have a superpower — any superpower. What would you choose? Flying would be pretty righteous, provided you’re not afraid of heights; telekinesis means never having to get up off the couch mid-episode of Stranger Things to refill your wine glass ever again.But the most super of all possible superpowers might just be the ability to snap your fingers and watch your breakouts vanish. Sure, it doesn't have quite the same sparkle as being able to shapeshift or read minds, but when it comes down to it, what wouldn't you do to be able to clear your skin instantly?