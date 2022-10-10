Charlotte, Miriam and Morten all encountered the hidden ways in which our society and government is convinced that family is best. Lewis writes with thrilling conviction that, on the contrary, "post-family" is best. On both sides, there is an aim to ensure safety, care and support for all, and an assumption that family — its presence or removal — is how we achieve that aim. Perhaps Lewis is right, and ridding ourselves of the isolated islands of family life (or what she goadingly calls "a disciplinary, scarcity-based trauma machine") would open more fruitful and supportive forms of living. Perhaps she’s wrong, and only if we get to her post-family vision will we discover that humans are always dogged by these difficulties, regardless of how we arrange ourselves. Either way, Lewis is certainly correct that we can do better than the apprehension and obstacles faced when people pushed against convention. We can claim our right to create support systems beyond the family, whatever that looks like for each of us. That may be by defining our friends as our family, or it may be by creating new kinds of collectives as yet barely imaginable. It won’t be free from challenge and pain, and it probably won’t look revolutionary at first, but it’s a start. In Lewis’s own words, we can “expand from there, and never stop expanding."