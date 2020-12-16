“We All Bring Something Special To Each Other”: How This Chosen Family Provides So Much More Than Friendship
In a holiday season when many are forced to be apart from loved ones, it’s never been more important to recognize the chosen families in our lives — those people who know us better than anyone, even if we don’t share blood. Thats why we partnered with RITZ to celebrate these unique relationships.
“They know the real me, they understand my needs, my pain, what I love and why I do the things that I do,” says model and disability advocate Bri Scalesse, about the group of three women she considers family. Watch the video above to find out more about what makes this group so connected, and why their diverse experiences allow them to share a special bond.
Advertisement