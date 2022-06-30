Fertility Diary: I’m A Queer Woman Doing Fertility Treatments Solo

“I had my transfer in early June. I knew even then that if it didn’t work, I would feel like it was my fault. There are things on random corners of the web that give advice for improving the odds of getting pregnant, like “Don’t drive over any bumps.” You get to thinking: Was it that bump? Did I walk down the stairs wrong? Did I not eat enough leafy greens? These websites tell you to watch comedies — what if I watched the wrong comedy and didn’t laugh enough? They also tell you randomly to eat McDonald’s fries, but I can’t have them because I have celiac disease. What if there’s something I should have done that I didn’t do.