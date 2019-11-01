What Happens If Your Partner Wants Children But You Don’t?

"During our engagement I’d mentioned how I didn’t ever want kids," she explains. "My husband is from a large family and said that he wanted at least three. I repeated at the time that I had no desire for one, let alone a tribe! We didn’t talk about it much until it came to a head as we approached our 40s. Most of our friends and family members were having kids and he was getting broody. I suggested that he needed time to properly think about it… We split for a few months to give both of us time to think about what we wanted from life and in the end, he said he could be happy without them and we got back together."