This article was originally published on February 17, 2016.Even when they go well, fertility treatments can be expensive, stressful, and isolating. And that's after you've been able to navigate the maze of finding the care you need. As Jake and Deborah Anderson-Bialis discovered, you won't exactly find a wealth of information out there to guide you through the process. So they created FertilityIQ , a site that aims to lift the veil on the often intimidating path of fertility procedures by creating a place where real patients can review doctors. A Yelp for fertility clinics, if you will.Throughout the couple's frustrating journey with fertility procedures — which involved two doctors, $20,000 down the drain, and a trip to the ER — they felt frustrated by the serious lack of accurate, unbiased data out there about fertility clinics. "After that experience, we were really motivated to make the system better and more transparent," says Deborah, "so that future patients wouldn't have the issues that we had."Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions against using its data on clinics' success for comparison purposes (as if you'd ever want it for anything else). It wasn't always easy for the couple to share their struggles with friends, either: "[Our experience] was hard to grapple with emotionally and financially," says Jake. "Oftentimes you do kind of go into isolation, even if other people know, which made it all the more painful for us to deal with."