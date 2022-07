Fertility Diary: I’m A Queer Woman Doing Fertility Treatments Solo

“After the retrieval, I didn’t get as many eggs as I wanted. I got 11 eggs at the jump, and they all fertilised. But after five days, they called me and told me only one turned into a blastocyst , which is essentially a developing ball of cells that forms five or six days after sperm fertilises the egg. With genetic testing, I knew the odds were about 50/50 that this one wouldn’t be able to be implanted. I just cried most of the day, when I wasn’t in Zoom meetings for work. It was so hard to be in this place when I did everything I was supposed to do. I didn’t drink, I only had a little bit of coffee, but still nothing was working. But then later that same day I got a second call from the doctor, who said there was actually one more day left (day six) that some could become blastocysts. Ultimately, three total became blastocysts and were healthy. One was low mosaic , which means it’s not totally abnormal, but they could potentially transfer if needed after genetic testing.