Care Fertility now offers the endometrial scratch for two patient groups. The first group are patients who’ve already had a successful IVF cycle with an endometrial scratch and are coming in for their second baby, and believe that the endometrial scratch contributed to their success. Julija says it’s best for both patient and practitioner to follow the same treatment plan again if you have a successful treatment cycle. "If you do the same treatment that was successful in the past and it’s now not successful, that’s accepted more favourably because we know that fertility treatment doesn't work 100%." In other words, if you change something and the treatment then doesn’t work, you’ll probably attribute the lack of success to what you changed, not bad luck or physiology or the fact that fertility treatment doesn't always work. The second group, Julija says, are the IVF patients who should theoretically be able to conceive (either because they are young or they have good quality embryos, either from their own eggs or donated eggs) but don't, for whatever reason.