Enjoy up to 25% sitewide at Abercrombie & Fitch from 11/22 until 11/27. Exclusions to gift cards and clearance apply. Also, during the brand's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, take an additional 15% off everything with codeFans of early 2000s Abercrombie & Fitch denim rejoice: Your favorite jeans are back and better than ever! After a rebrand, Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are trendy once again with size-inclusive styles available in a variety of lengths and rises, so that you can find the perfect pair of denim for your derriere — and your next jarty (that, of course, is a party where everyone wears jeans). Forget the cologne-filled haze of an Abercrombie & Fitch store in your local Galleria, and peacefully peruse all of Abercrombie & Fitch’s denim styles online with the click of a button. Better yet, this Black Friday, you can find your new favorite pair of jeans for 25% off.While we'll never forget the early '00s A&F styles, the brand's aesthetic has (thankfully) evolved, and the current sale is full of everything from loosely fitted styles to our favorite skinny ones , high-waisted numbers, barrel-leg denim, and mom jeans . To save you the hassle of scanning the digital sale racks, we've found the 16 best pairs of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans to fit a wide range of budgets, styles, and sizes.