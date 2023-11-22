At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Super Sale Alert: Enjoy up to 25% sitewide at Abercrombie & Fitch from 11/22 until 11/27. Exclusions to gift cards and clearance apply. Also, during the brand's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, take an additional 15% off everything with code CYBERAF.
Fans of early 2000s Abercrombie & Fitch denim rejoice: Your favorite jeans are back and better than ever! After a rebrand, Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are trendy once again with size-inclusive styles available in a variety of lengths and rises, so that you can find the perfect pair of denim for your derriere — and your next jarty (that, of course, is a party where everyone wears jeans). Forget the cologne-filled haze of an Abercrombie & Fitch store in your local Galleria, and peacefully peruse all of Abercrombie & Fitch’s denim styles online with the click of a button. Better yet, this Black Friday, you can find your new favorite pair of jeans for 25% off.
While we'll never forget the early '00s A&F styles, the brand's aesthetic has (thankfully) evolved, and the current sale is full of everything from loosely fitted styles to our favorite skinny ones, high-waisted numbers, barrel-leg denim, and mom jeans. To save you the hassle of scanning the digital sale racks, we've found the 16 best pairs of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans to fit a wide range of budgets, styles, and sizes.
Fans of early 2000s Abercrombie & Fitch denim rejoice: Your favorite jeans are back and better than ever! After a rebrand, Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are trendy once again with size-inclusive styles available in a variety of lengths and rises, so that you can find the perfect pair of denim for your derriere — and your next jarty (that, of course, is a party where everyone wears jeans). Forget the cologne-filled haze of an Abercrombie & Fitch store in your local Galleria, and peacefully peruse all of Abercrombie & Fitch’s denim styles online with the click of a button. Better yet, this Black Friday, you can find your new favorite pair of jeans for 25% off.
While we'll never forget the early '00s A&F styles, the brand's aesthetic has (thankfully) evolved, and the current sale is full of everything from loosely fitted styles to our favorite skinny ones, high-waisted numbers, barrel-leg denim, and mom jeans. To save you the hassle of scanning the digital sale racks, we've found the 16 best pairs of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans to fit a wide range of budgets, styles, and sizes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Skinny Jeans
Don't believe the hype! Wide-leg styles may be dominating the conversation, but skinny jeans are here to stay — and Abercrombie has some of the best bargains around.
Straight-Leg Jeans
Looking for a looser fit than skinny jeans? These straight-leg styles are perfect for weekend brunches and low-key office environments.
High-Rise Jeans
You may have once mocked your mom's high-rise jeans, but make no mistake: The high-rise trend has taken over — and the style is super-comfy, too.
Curve Love Jeans
Curvy coven, WYA? The Curve Love collection fits folks with 23- to 37-inch waists and comes in five lengths, from extra short to extra long.
Shop This Story