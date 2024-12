Could The Djerf Avenue Drama Finally Put An End To The Influencer Myth?

“In my mind there was just no way this sweet angel of a woman I’ve watched for so long could possibly act so terribly,” long-time Djerf fan Marianna Bollini tells Refinery29. Djerf was one of the first people that the 18-year-old, based in Sandusky, OH, followed on Instagram. Bollini has met Djerf on two separate occasions, at Djerf Avenue pop-ups, and says the creator has replied to her Instagram DMs in the past. “I just wish she knew how many young, aspiring girls like myself look up to her as a role model.” Another fan, posting on TikTok under the handle @elenatea_ , says she used to look up to Djerf but that these allegations have taught her “to not put these people on such a high pedestal. Because more often than not, they’re not who we think they are.” She added in her video, which has almost 60,000 likes: “This isn’t about cancel culture, this is about treating people with respect.”