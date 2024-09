The Perfect Couple Should Be The End Of The Rich People Murder-Mystery

Ultimately, The Perfect Couple is a just fine rich people murder-mystery, and that’s what’s so disappointing. It aims to transport and surprise viewers, like many of the other shows in this subgenre. But while Big Little Lies felt fresh in 2017, we — and the world — have changed a lot since then, while the rich people murder-mystery hasn’t. Excellent entries to the canon can still, of course, exist. But if the best that The Perfect Couple — or any other similar story — can offer is lackluster escapism (no offense, Nantucket), a less glossy dramatization of the bad behavior of the ultra-privileged, and a not-that-twisty mystery when the rest of us are overworked barely able to afford groceries , and distraught at multiple global crises , doesn’t this all just feel out of touch in 2024? Maybe we’d be better off spending our time finding shows that are willing to push creative limits, or that actually have something to say instead of pretending they do — or at the very least are comfortable with the fact that they exist purely as entertainment.