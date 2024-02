Why The “F*ck It” Mentality Is Harming Friendships

In fact, this phrase has 26.1 million views, and counting, on TikTok. It promotes an attitude of being carefree with money, with the logic being that you can earn more, while your days to enjoy yourself are limited. It’s the Gen Z answer to the attitudes of yesteryear: work hard, play hard, or easy come easy go. This outlook is fun to defend when you’re two cocktails down while laughing the night away with friends, but the next day it might have you grimacing. James Jones, financial expert at Experian , tells us to tread with caution. “If your friends are ‘enablers’ it’s likely you’ll need to work on developing your financial discipline,” he says. “It is possible to prioritize your financial wellbeing while still being able to have a nice time with your friends. The way to do this is to have clear financial goals, to talk to your friends and hold each other accountable, and use bill-splitting apps like Spitwise so that you’re only paying for what you’ve had on a night out, instead of someone else’s glass of wine.”