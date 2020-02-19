Does Money Really Ruin Friendships?

"I went to a school in a middle class area and so my friends were all very well off," one woman in her mid 30s tells me over Twitter, preferring to stay anonymous. "At the time I didn't notice much; I thought it extravagant their families had cleaners and their holidays were always incredible, but I didn't worry much about it. As we've got older and they mix more with people of their own backgrounds they can forget how lucky they've been. I have become increasingly frustrated and bitter, and I hate this. Hearing friends complain (I think due to a misguided attempt at self-deprecation) how difficult and stressful it is buying a house was especially galling. I had just come from my mum's where she had received a letter from the council, threatening her with eviction from her home of 15 years. It was so awful to hear an affected hardship by someone with more money than my whole family combined."