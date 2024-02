Why The “F*ck It” Mentality Is Harming Friendships

Interestingly, the more we break a rule we set for ourselves — such as a budget — the more likely we are to continue that pattern of behaviour. Dr Quinn-Cirillo says: “Although flexibility in how we live our lives is important at times, consistency is key to adhering to boundaries.” Varying incomes within friendship circles can complicate this further. Roisin*, 28, who doesn’t want to share her real name as she’s a teacher, is on a very different income to her friends , who work a mix of typically higher paid industries. “For my best friend’s birthday, she planned a day out. We started at Harry’s in St Christopher’s Place before moving to a number of Mayfair bars. While it was an incredible day and so much fun, I spent around £350 in one afternoon.” It doesn’t help that she previously worked in a more lucrative industry too, so got used to spending more to maintain a lifestyle that now is hard to achieve when spending less. We may also be at different life stages as our friends, for example, if we’re living solo while they are in a dual income household, or we have a child, own a home, and a whole host of other financial responsibilities.