The second event was in high school when two of my best friends, who are still my best friends, saw me dance. Since I had little to no rhythm, they taught me about rhythm. They showed me how to have fun and be on beat; they said that was dancing. Lastly, I realized in high school that performing in front of an audience was one of my favorite things because I loved to sing, do spoken word, and do public speaking. So when it came to singing at school events, I saw the importance of stage presence. If you couldn’t get the audience to interact with you while performing, it wasn’t a good performance. With stage presence came dancing to the beat, and although I wasn’t the best dancer and just knew how to move to the beat, it was enough for people to have fun with me while performing.