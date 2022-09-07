In Defense Of Black Women (Like Me) Who Can’t Dance

It all came to a head on my friend’s birthday, when she wanted to continue the celebrations by going clubbing. As we stood in the queue, all I wanted was to be back in the comfort of my own home. I tried to make up excuses to leave but as the designated driver for our party, if I left the night would be over. I dreaded going inside, having to pretend this was fun for me when it was more akin to torture. As we entered the club, I felt myself transform into a grey cloud, casting a shadow over everyone’s night. I stood stiffly refusing to dance, a spectator watching as everyone else had the time of their life. Then it dawned on me that I was the problem, I had squeezed myself into this box that could not contain all that I was and now I was resentful of others for enjoying their freedom. No more. I was no longer satisfied watching on from the sidelines, not being an active participant in a joy that could have been mine.