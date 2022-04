Black Women Around The Diaspora Find A Home In Street Dance

For 16 years Lady Beast battled nationally and beyond, “repping Haiti, Canada, Boston, and Black women worldwide.” Seven of those years she spent teaching local youth the art of popping, pro bono. She also opened for global acts like Jay-Z, Ciara, Roxanne Shanté , and Lil Wayne. She is among the multitude of women that prove there is no shortage of talented Black girls in street dance. Still, Lady Beast has had to bear the brunt of biases unique to people like her. “I don't think enough of us are expressing how much it can hurt to be a Black woman in these spaces. Just think of the mental abuse that was put upon us at an early age and how we were made to feel we didn’t have a voice,” Lady Beast laments, illustrating a history of erasure even in the very industries and movements where Black women have played requisite roles.