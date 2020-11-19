Boys Don’t Cry? Meet The Men Trying To Redefine Masculinity

"Personally, I’m not keen on conceptualising the present day as 'crucial' or a 'tipping point' or even a 'crisis' of masculinity," James says thoughtfully when I put this to him. "There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, cultural change won’t happen overnight – especially when it comes to people’s sense of gendered identity, which is formed over many years and through the influence of many (uncontrollable) factors. Speaking of this as the crucial moment undermines the constant effort that will need to be put in for years and years to come for long-lasting perceptions to change. Secondly, I don’t think this cultural shift is the crisis it’s made out to be. There’s no need for panic. Surely what we want is to broaden this monolithic understanding of masculinity to cover a range of masculinities. You can be masculine and wear makeup. You can be masculine and love talking about your emotions. No one gets left behind in this – least of all those who comfortably subscribe to more traditional models of masculinity. Rather, everyone gets included."