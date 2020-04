When Will We Get To Vote For A President Who Hasn’t Been Accused Of Sexual Assault?

There is a fairly easy solution to this, of course. If you are genuinely concerned about sexual assault, if you genuinely are appalled by the idea of someone who has possibly committed assault being President, well — those people are very usually men. Ninety percent of sexual assaults against women are committed by men, and 93 percent of sexual assaults against men are committed by men . If you’re truly horrified by the idea that someone in power might have committed sexual assault, you can significantly improve the odds of that not being the case by voting for a woman. But, then, that would hinge upon granting women even a tiny sliver of the loyalty and forgiveness society is so willing to extend to male leaders. And no one seems ready to do that.