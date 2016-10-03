These days, my condition is manageable thanks to the support I received from healthcare specialists, and the understanding of my family once I’d been diagnosed. As well as counselling to help control my anxiety and depression, I also received occupational therapy support from a neuropsychologist. In attending monthly sessions I was not only able to identify when the symptoms of my dyspraxia worsen (when I’m tired, stressed or angry) but was taught how implementing basic routines can help minimise the most difficult of symptoms such as forgetfulness and disorganisation. These routines can be as simple as making sure keys always remain in the same place, and taking fifteen minutes in the morning to plan what I need to do with my day.



I’m still clumsy, and it appears there’s nothing that can be done about that – but the support available helped address some of the more frustrating limitations of having dyspraxia. Not being able to co-ordinate my body is still something I’m always incredibly insecure about, but my response to these anxieties continues to evolve and I no longer feel stupid.



I'm not able to tell you where I would be if my problems had been recognised sooner. But I can’t understand why diagnosing dyspraxia – and other cognitive problems in young children is being criticised. If additional support is being made available to learners from a younger age, support that prevents them from going through life feeling stupid and worthless like I have in the past, well, surely that can only be a good thing. If I had a message for my younger, as yet undiagnosed self it would be this: you are not stupid.

