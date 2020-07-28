I kept it up all through my childhood and teenage years, also branching out to other styles like modern, jazz, theatrecraft, tap and lyrical. Dancing was my life. Since moving to London after my degree, I’ve got really into my fitness and now do all sorts of exercise including the odd jazz, zumba and dance cardio class, but only occasionally, and for some reason I haven't done any ballet or anything classical at all. Life took over and I forgot how much I loved it. I think I also felt like dancing, and ballet in particular, was something you needed to commit to doing regularly, rather than just dropping in and out like other fitness classes.