The Fashion In Lessons In Chemistry Is A Feast For The Eyes

For the scene where Elizabeth demolishes the kitchen and rebuilds it into a laboratory, Gordon-Crozier outfitted Larsen in utilitarian jeans. The costume designer meticulously sourced “broken-in and lived-in” jeans from Etsy, eBay, and costume rental houses. “The best thing is getting that unicorn pair of jeans,” she says of mid-century design elements, like front patch pockets, side zippers, and ultra-high waistlines. “I was on the hunt for the most interesting worn-in jeans, hoping for ones with paint, ones with marks of character,” says Gordon-Crozier. “I really thought she would start wearing that kind of workwear garb when she's doing construction on her kitchen.”