How Fall’s White Skirt Trend Is Defying Fashion’s “No White After Labor Day” Rule

With fall’s top trend being “wearability,” as most of fall/winter 2023 collections focused on capsule wardrobes and perfecting classic staples, it’s no surprise that the season’s must-have is a piece that can be considered the bottoms equivalent of a white T-shirt (you could probably wear it with one, too.) It also fits into many of today’s most viral aesthetics, from balletcore-style tutu-like tulle skirts, to quiet luxury ’s minimal, maxi takes, and tenniscore, which has propelled pleated mini skirts beyond the court