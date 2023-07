I’m in My Pachuca Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

You cannot channel your inner pachuca without confidence. While wearing era-specific fashions and makeup will help you achieve the look, you must approach this lifestyle with self-assurance. After all, the pachucas, as first generations of Mexican-American women, resisted assimilation , both by mixing their Mexican culture with their U.S. one and by wearing makeup and clothes that felt true to them. Pachucas wore outfits inspired by the zoot suit — then seen as a racially charged symbol of delinquency. Their style of clothing also made them polarizing figures in the Mexican-American community. Some saw their clothing as dangerous and disruptive of Mexican-American womanhood, and others admired them as a challenge to the status quo and to accepted notions of race, gender, and sexuality in the 1940s. With this style, I also feel a great responsibility to uphold the honor of those women that came before us.