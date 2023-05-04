Staud’s First Swimwear Collection Includes Crochet Bikinis & Barbiecore-Inspired Pieces

Wedding bells were ringing for Staud earlier this year when the brand revealed its debut bridal collection. Now, it’s time to pack for the honeymoon with the launch of Staud’s new swimwear line.
On May 4, the Los Angeles-based label unveiled its first collection of swimwear just in time for the transition to warm-weather style, featuring 40 swimwear styles and 16 cover-up options. Available now, the Staud Sea line includes mix–and-match bikinis in bold colorways, one pieces, form-fitting swim dresses, and cover-ups that are all designed to be both California cool and functional. Fun nods to Staud staples and design cues, including swimsuits adorned with the Hampton Sweater stripes, as well as intricate beading and crocheting seen in the summer collection, can also be found throughout the line.
“We designed pieces that are effortlessly wearable and have an inherent style to them,” co-founder and designer Sarah Staudinger said in a press release. “My goal is always to provoke confidence and comfort.”
While Staud Sea is the brand's first full solo swimwear collection, it's not the its first foray into beach-ready fashion. Back in 2017, the label released a collab with New York-based swimwear brand Solid & Striped. More recently, Staud teamed up with New Balance for a collection inspired by the California surf scene.
Staud Sea is available in store, online and at Shopbop with, with prices ranging from $85 to $395.
