Why I Advocate For Disability To Be Fun, Fly & Sexy — Just Like Me

When it comes to dating, I also try to make sure that my internalized ableism doesn't get in the way. Internalized ableism is basically when disabled people try to present as non-disabled as much as possible in order to prove that we don’t need help every step of the way. Dating as a Black woman with a disability means my internalized ableism is compounded by the ‘strong Black woman’ trope and this idea that I can do bad all by myself. I try not to think, “Oh, well, I could do this on my own. I don't need your help with this” and instead, I try to be realistic and real. Actually, I do need help. I do need help putting on my pants. In fact, I've done this multiple times on the very first date where I ask the man to help me in the bathroom (nine times out of ten I ask because I'm probably tipsy and actually need to use the bathroom). I do this because I want this person to understand how normal asking for help is for me and how normal it will become for them if they continue to go down this road with me. It’s my way of vetting potential suitors and deciphering whether he is going to be awkward or turn into a creep. In the past, guys have told me it was “the most uncomfortable thing” they’ve ever experienced. Yet I'm glad because I needed them to understand that it might get uncomfortable and if that turns them off, so be it.