I’m in My Goth Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Or find some accessories that are knives! One of my favorite parts about picking out an outfit is choosing the right accessories. From belts, to earrings, to headpieces, there are so many possibilities. It’s like the bow (sometimes literally) on top of the outfit. I like to go for graphic necklaces or earrings that make my outfit pop. Some of my accessories have illustrations of cats, knives, spiders, skulls, moons, and pentagrams, to name a few. Sometimes I also add a belt to my outfit, whether that be a waist belt in the shape of a bat or a belt that has dangling elements like crosses or ankhs. I love to hunt for my accessories at thrift stores, unique shops, and online platforms like Etsy. I also like to refer to my Pinterest board for new ideas and try to do an Internet scavenger hunt to find the items I saw and loved.