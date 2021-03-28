The Modern-Day Power Of Southern Gothic Fashion

"I always felt a very complicated relationship with the South," they explain. "Living in a very white part of town, I never felt like the South claimed me back. I wanted to know what it would have been like for someone like me growing up in the place I live in the 1920s, combined with my experiences as both a mixed person and a non-binary person living in the South and how both of those things contribute to a feeling of 'in-betweenness', and like there’s not really a place for you." They also note that during the Harlem Renaissance, "there was such a thriving Black community that existed here that just isn’t represented in the media. There should be a place for us in every genre. As more space is being made for us and we are claiming more space in these genres, there’s definitely going to need to be a shift in how we think of Southern Gothic as a whole. I think Southern Gothic brings to the forefront the grotesque and unnatural and unsettling things that we live with. They become the sort of background radiation of our life that we might not realise how bad it is as we get used to it. It forces us to face the flaws of this complicated legacy of faded glory."