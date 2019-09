But, before you start grabbing your roller skates and empty bottles of Evian, remember that because of its intense and thoughtful subject matter, including conversations and depictions of self-harm, depression, drug and alcohol use, and trauma, there is sensitivity to be aware of. The scars that helped tell Camille's story , written on her body using sharp objects in times of emotional duress and overstimulation, are not something to be taken in jest, or mockery. Much like the piece we wrote about those hoping to dress up as the beloved character Hannah Baker on Netflix's popular (and controversial) 13 Reasons Why, there is a social responsibility to uphold even on the spookiest night of the year. And if that's too much for you, then just be Mamma Mia 2 , okay?