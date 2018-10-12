Sharp Objects made a hot summer feel cold as ice. HBO's thrilling and chilling limited series, based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, starred Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a struggling local journalist with a heavy, haunted past stemming from her fraught relationship with her mother, Adora Crellin-Preaker (Patricia Clarkson), and her hometown-at-large, Wind Gap. The show, which primarily focused on Camille's budding relationship with her half-sister, Amma Crellin (Eliza Scanlen), became not only a murder mystery (with one of the most shocking TV finale twists ever), but it also became sort-of an obsession for many viewers. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if it turned out to be a low-key source of inspiration for a Halloween costume due to it's ghostly, iconic cast and its underlying supernatural themes.
Are you an Adora, in a satin nightgown toting around glass bottles with mysterious potions (mixed drinks, no poisons, please), or a Camille in all black, secretly taking notes the whole night? Or maybe you're an Amma with a few Jods and Kelseys in the mix to fill out a whole group costume? Ahead, I (who recapped the series and am therefore the ultimate source in everything Sharp Objects and teeth) break down the best costumes inspired by the show. The best part of the costumes is that they're not only about the clothes and hair — they're all about a mood.
But, before you start grabbing your roller skates and empty bottles of Evian, remember that because of its intense and thoughtful subject matter, including conversations and depictions of self-harm, depression, drug and alcohol use, and trauma, there is sensitivity to be aware of. The scars that helped tell Camille's story, written on her body using sharp objects in times of emotional duress and overstimulation, are not something to be taken in jest, or mockery. Much like the piece we wrote about those hoping to dress up as the beloved character Hannah Baker on Netflix's popular (and controversial) 13 Reasons Why, there is a social responsibility to uphold even on the spookiest night of the year. And if that's too much for you, then just be Mamma Mia 2, okay?
To Wind Gap we go!