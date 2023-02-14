10 Abuelas Share Advice on Love & Relationships

If you’re not familiar with novelas, most of them boil down to simple science: girl feels lost or unfulfilled with life, girl has a chance encounter with a boy, boy turns her world upside down, the two reach a peak of conflict, it’s resolved in a manner that leaves them both realizing they can’t live without each other, and then they make up, living the rest of their time together happily ever after. Watching the sappy dramatics play out on my TV, I felt that I, like the Latinas I saw on the screen, was destined to enter into a fiery, passionate relationship with (often toxic) twists and turns that would rock my world — and should settle for no less, and aspire for no more.