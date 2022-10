Meet The Personal Shoppers Who Source Fashion’s Most Hard-To-Find Pieces

New York-based stylist and personal shopper Mary Higham has a similar approach. While she holds no celeb clients in her roster, she’s focused on private clients based outside of fashion capitals . “What I discovered was so different about New York City, versus most other cities in the country, is just the access to affordable luxury, especially of a secondhand market,” she says. Back in 2018, when she first started, Higham was based in Washington, D.C. , where she’d gather requests from local friends that she’d fulfill on trips to New York City : “And then people started referring other people to me saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, you have to talk to this girl. She'll find you the greatest thing.” Four years later, Higham has amassed clients all over the United States, growing from an initial roster of 15 to a network of over 300.