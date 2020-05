Yes, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill‘s Dorit Kemsley Is A Buca di Beppo Partner

Though patrons of the Encino Buca di Beppo likely won't be eating on over $18,000-worth of Hermès dinnerware , which Kemsley flaunted in season 8 of RHOBH, they can expect an indulgent Italian experience. When asked about the aesthetic approach she took in designing the banquet hall of the Encino location, she conjures up memories of trips to Capri. "I spent most of my 20s living and working in Italy. It's a place that is very close to my heart and a lot of who I am today is reflective of the time I spent living there," she shares. "Capri is still one of the places I enjoy visiting the most (PK and I were just there last summer), and I think it's one of the most beautiful, magical places in the world. When I told Robert that I'd like to design a room in the restaurant inspired by the colors and splendor of Capri, he instantly loved the idea, and I began designing what is now called the Capri Room."