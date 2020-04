Before this, the season 10 trailer previous gave us some bits and pieces without the full context. Lisa asks, "So they fucked?" as Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp look like they can't believe she said it out loud. Brandi Glanville is seen saying, "She's not who she pretends to be" about someone — probably Denise. There's Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers , getting into an argument with Erika Jayne. Finally, Lisa asks Denise about whether she sent out cease and desist letters and adds, "Ooh, you're so angry." In a separate preview, Denise tells Aaron, "We're on camera, don't say a word." (Also, Kyle and Denise get into an argument over an ice sculpture, but I have to assume that's unrelated.)