On January 8, 2020 a major piece of news rocked the world: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be stepping down as working senior members of the British royal family. Also on January 8, 2020, a lesser piece of news rocked a much smaller portion of the population: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville were rumored to have had an affair. It was a big day.
Now, season 10 of RHOBH has begun, and it's clear Denise is going to be at the center of the biggest drama thanks to the full season promo that ran at the end of the premiere. Denise refuses to film, headlines are thrown on screen, and Lisa Rinna implores Denise to tell the truth. As we've seen in previous promos, Denise chirps through tears, "I am a very married woman."
Before this, the season 10 trailer previous gave us some bits and pieces without the full context. Lisa asks, "So they fucked?" as Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp look like they can't believe she said it out loud. Brandi Glanville is seen saying, "She's not who she pretends to be" about someone — probably Denise. There's Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, getting into an argument with Erika Jayne. Finally, Lisa asks Denise about whether she sent out cease and desist letters and adds, "Ooh, you're so angry." In a separate preview, Denise tells Aaron, "We're on camera, don't say a word." (Also, Kyle and Denise get into an argument over an ice sculpture, but I have to assume that's unrelated.)
It'll be a while before we see how this all plays out on the show. Erika told Entertainment Tonight that the Denise/Brandi story comes up "late in the game" around the time of the cast trip to Rome. What we do know is what's been reported so far, and how Denise, Brandi, and some of the other women have responded.
What Happened Between Denise & Brandi?
In the January 8 report, the Daily Mail published an article with claims that Denise and Brandi had been hooking up from early to mid-2019, and that Denise allegedly told Brandi she was in an open marriage. Per the article, she wasn't, and both Brandi and Aaron were upset. In the initial Daily Mail report, it was said that Denise stopped filming the show after her fellow Housewives first confronted her about supposedly saying mean things behind their backs and then brought up the rumored affair. The RHOBH full season promo appears to confirm the stall in filming and the discord among the cast.
Regarding the main allegations, Denise's rep told the Daily Mail, "The story isn't true." Later, Denise told ET in March, "[T]he subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids of late is... I don't know. I think it's kind of disgusting that they even talk about it. But that's something they choose to, and I've had worse things said, so you know, I can rise above it."
Brandi hasn't commented directly yet, but she did post an Instagram the day after the report came out with the caption, "When you want to respond but are not 'allowed' to..."
She also shared some tweets a little over a week before the report in which she said she "just got 'Denised'" and soon after wrote "Seriously bitch???? You wanna play." According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Brandi is the one who revealed the rumored affair to the other women.
Going into 2020 like... pic.twitter.com/EJi7LJ0gD8— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019
1-blackmail is illegal— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 30, 2019
2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)
3-slut shaming is soooooo last year
Prior to the scandal, Denise and Brandi were sort of friends. The two had a dinner scene together during season 9 of RHOBH, and Brandi explained to People that they were connected because they had the same agent.
Did Denise Quit Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?
While the Daily Mail reported that Denise walked off the show after the rumor was brought up, it doesn't sound like she actually quit RHOBH. At least not yet. She's been posting on Instagram in support of the upcoming season.
That said, the reunion hasn't been filmed yet, so it's possible Denise won't show up, which is something Kyle is concerned about.
Is Denise Richards Still Married?
Yep. Denise told ET, "I have a very solid marriage and I — my husband and I, we just rise above it. You know, in the big picture, we can't worry about that stuff."
In March, Denise celebrated her husband's birthday on Instagram with the hashtag #soulmates and #besthusbandever:
Not Everyone Thinks The Denise & Brandi Rumors Are True
Erika told ET that "Brandi's part of the story is backed up by receipts. But, there are always two sides to every story, and both women will have the chance to tell their complete story."
In January, Camille Grammer responded to some tweets about the rumor, writing, "It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond" and "Spoiler alert. She didn’t hook up with BG," among other comments.
Teddi and Kyle both teased that fans will have to wait to see what happens, with Teddi acknowledging that viewers are going to have biased opinions since the story leaked prior to airing.
While it sounds like Denise doesn't want this situation out there — and whether it's true or not, who would? — it will be hard for fans not to get riled up, which Denise understands. "Well, you know trailers are meant to hopefully get people to want to watch a show or movie," she told ET, "and I definitely think that this trailer delivered for people who want to watch the show, which is good."
How's that for putting a positive spin on things?
