It’s been teased since before the first episode of the season even aired, and on Tuesday night, Brandi Glanville’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return finally happens. As we know from the trailer, Brandi meets up with Denise Richards, which begs the question, “...Huh?” Denise is the newest cast member, yet she’s the one meeting up with the former Housewife. Unless this is yet another scheme orchestrated by Lisa Vanderpump (it’s not), this means they must have some sort of connection outside of Housewives.
Well, they do, but it’s not super strong — or at least it wasn’t at the time the episode filmed. Brandi commented on Denise joining the series back in August 2018 and explained to People, “We have the same agent so I know her and she’s always seemed sweet, but I look forward to seeing the naughty side!” Brandi also said, “I think if she can handle Charlie Sheen, she’s got to have some kind of drama in her.”
And she was right. Denise has been pretty chill for most of the season, but during last week’s episode she had a confrontation with Kim Richards, who was making a cameo on the show herself. Kim’s stuffed bunny drama with Lisa Rinna came up again, and Denise jumped to Lisa’s defense. This is actually what Denise and Brandi discuss during their dinner. Brandi explains that Kim called her to complain about Denise, and Brandi says she told her her, “What are you talking about? She’s the sweetest person ever.”
As for another RHOBH connection between Brandi and Denise, Brandi also got the scoop on this season’s drama with Lisa Vanderpump from her. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in December, the Drinking and Tweeting author said, “I know what went down because I'm friends with Denise, so I kind of have an idea of what it is.”
So, Denise and Brandi were close enough as of December that Denise was the one to fill the ex-RHOBH star on her former friend LVP, but they’re not close enough that they’re sharing BFF selfies all over Instagram.
Still, Denise could end up being Brandi’s way back on to the series full-time. Andy Cohen told Entertainment Tonight last year that if Brandi had a real connection to any of the cast members, it would be possible for her to return. “If somehow Brandi and [Lisa Vanderpump], or Brandi and Kyle [Richards], or if she wound up legitimately becoming good friends with a few of those women, then I think that would be great. Then we would bring her back. Right now … she’s still on an island.”
In the preview for Tuesday’s episode, Denise jokingly invites Brandi on the cast trip to Provence. This time next year, an invitation like that might no longer be a joke.
