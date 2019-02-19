The newest woman to hold an absurdly large diamond in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills opening credits is Denise Richards, and she already has a major storyline for her first season: her wedding. RHOBH Season 9 debuted in February, but in the real world, the actor-turned-reality star got married back in 2018. We’ll surely meet Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, on the show, but if you can’t wait for the season to unfold, there’s plenty of info out there about him already.
Richards and Phypers starting dating around September 2017, according to the Daily Mail; although Bravo’s The Daily Dish reports that they got together in December of that year. News that the two were engaged was reported by multiple sources a year later in September 2018, but Us Weekly reported that Denise and Aaron had actually been engaged since January, but just wanted to keep things private. This would make sense, because in early 2018, Phypers had been in the process of divorcing his ex-wife, who he’d been separated from for two years.
This also adds up, because after the engagement news was made public, it wasn’t long at all until Phypers and Richards tied the knot. Only two days after the engagement reports circulated, the couple got married on September 8, 2018 (this is probably why Lisa Vanderpump questions the speed of the marriage in the trailer for season 9). In a statement to The Daily Dish, Richards said, “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can't wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”
With Richards being a full-time Housewife, we’re bound to learn a lot more about Phypers as the season goes on, but for now, here’s what fans can get to know about the newest Real Househusband.
He Was Married To A Desperate Housewives Star
Phypers had been involved in a lengthy split, and it was actually from another famous face in Hollywood: Nicollette Sheridan. The Desperate Housewives star and Phypers got married in December 2015, according to People, and were together only six months before they separated. Their divorce was finalized in August 2018.
He’s Done Some Acting Himself
It’s hard to tell exactly what Phypers’ job is now, but he has done a little bit of acting. His IMDb page lists three roles; two in short films and one for a TV series. In January 2018, he posted an Instagram of himself with Richards and captioned it, “Hooky from work,” so either he does work, or Richards was the one playing hooky. Hopefully, RHOBH will explain more about his situation.
He Loves Motorcycles
Phypers is a big motorcycle fan, and he even got one from Richards as a birthday gift last year. In fact, Richards told E! News that she had her wedding outfit — a lace romper with removable skirt — designed around the fact that she had Phypers would be leaving the ceremony on his motorcycle. She posted an Instagram of them riding off and wrote, “Can’t wait to get one of my own.”
He’s Close With Denise’s Kids
Richards has three children: Sam, 14, and Lola 13, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and 7-year-old Eloise, who she adopted in 2011. Phypers was part of the family’s Christmas card this past year, and he’s also posted about spending time with them.
He Loves Denise — And Hashtags
Phyper’s Instagram shows that he has a lot of love for his new wife, but also that he has a, let’s say, interesting way of using hashtags. For instance, he captioned one picture of them together, “#everyday #beachday #with #mylove @deniserichards,” and another, “#mybabygirl #interesting #lovenotes #f...ing #love #you @deniserichards.” Hey, everyone expresses love differently, I guess.
How will Phypers fit in with his fellow Househusbands? Will he be one to get involved in the drama or stay totally out of it? Will Lisa Rinna grill him about his past? All will be answered very soon.
