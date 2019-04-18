As regular Bravo viewers will know, Lisa Vanderpump is more than just a reality TV star. In addition to her roles on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, she and her husband Ken Todd are also seasoned restauranteurs.
"They have been owning restaurants and bars for over 30 years," LVP's publicist explained to Refinery29. He couldn't provide an exact number but relayed that Vanderpump says they've opened "over 30" establishments over the course of their careers. Among those over 30 businesses were the Shadow Lounge in London's SoHo, which became a landmark LGBT club, as well as a spot called Bar SoHo, a Cheers-themed megabar in the West End, and a four-room cocktail bar in Piccadilly called Jewel. All of these eventually closed down after with the exception of Bar SoHo.
These days, however, Vanderpump and Todd are concentrating on restaurants and bars in the United States. "They sold off their UK holdings years ago," the publicist shared. But, fans still have plenty of option when it comes to dining at a Vanderpump establishment. Ahead, you'll a complete guide to Lisa Vanderpump's current restaurants, bars, lounges, and cocktail gardens in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Las Vegas.