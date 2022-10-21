On From Scratch, Grief, Joy & The Love Black Women Deserve

Like Lino, my cousin has cancer. Those four words have been hard to process. She’s always been the best of our family; the kindest soul in a sea of brash Bremangs, the nice one in a pile of narcissistic Newmans. She’s the person whose smile lit up my childhood and whose selflessness is the greatest lesson I’ve taken with me as I grew up. She lives across the country now, and I went to visit her a few days after I finished watching From Scratch. The show ripped my heart out and sucked all the tears from their ducts, but it also made me better equipped to be there for my cousin. Like Amy, I watched her receive the love she deserves; her husband is doting and present, a steadfast anchor in the storm of an exhausting illness. She has that comfortable kind of love I wish for all Black women, and so, instead of filling our visit with tears and bracing for trauma, I reveled in the joy of love, and relief of family bonds and safe spaces. In grief, we built more memories full of happiness and solace, like the warmth that comes with a big bowl of pasta — and those moments were made, well, from scratch.