For many people, cultural relatability is a big factor in deciding whether or not to get serious with a partner. Despite how globalized and diverse our world and, by extension, our relationships have become, there can be a comfort in having your romantic partner be someone who just inherently gets where you’re coming from and, in many cases, what a lot of your personality and personal history may be informed by, especially when you’re a part of a community that’s often been marginalized. As someone who has had partners from various cultures and backgrounds, I’d be lying if I said that I hadn’t thought about how, and if, each one of them would fit into or understand very specific and unique aspects of my family and West Indian culture . Yes, partners from different backgrounds can definitely embrace and celebrate aspects of their partner’s background, but there’s a comfort and familiarity that comes from being with someone who you don’t have to explain certain things to — they just completely understand it.