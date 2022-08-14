While cultural relatability might not be at the forefront of Devi’s mind with Des (and again, his hot bod), explicit questions — and concerns — around the nuances of dating within your culture are at the forefront of one character’s mind this season. Devi's older cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) has struggled with this very subject since season one, when she was set up in a match while having a secret non-Indian boyfriend. (Devi was thrilled when she found out; Devi’s mum… not so much.) Kamala ultimately decided to move forward with dating someone within her own culture, but in the third season, she sees that making the decision to find a partner who’s South Asian doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s easy sailing. Devi also realises the same when Des unceremoniously ghosts her, and she learns a tough lesson: Getting each other as incredibly smart, Indian nerds won’t necessarily save you from being dumped.