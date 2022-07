What’s The Deal With Baby Talk In Relationships?

If you search 'couples baby talk' on TikTok , thousands of videos pop up, the most popular oscillating somewhere between 'couples who take baby talk too far' and 'sue me for enjoying baby talk'. Why does this practice evoke such polarised reactions? For Shaila Ankolekar, 24, the baby voice symbolises inequality and underestimation. "It reminds me of the patronising tone in which my parents spoke to me as a preteen when they didn’t take my decisions seriously. So when my partner addresses me as a baby it triggers that trauma," says the London-based graphic designer. Shaila’s friend Akanksha Parulekar, an illustration student, adds to this by asserting that when her ex spoke in a baby voice, it forced Akanksha into the position of caregiver, which was a turn-off. "It felt like I was responsible for him then, which made me very uncomfortable," she confesses.