What I Learned From Being Caught In A Love Triangle

“My advice for folks who find themselves in a similar situation? You may feel ashamed, but the first step is realizing that love triangles really do happen naturally, and, if you trust the people in your life, I would encourage you to reach out to them and lay it all out on the table. As outsiders, they can offer insight that may help you reach a decision faster. Listen to them, but be honest with yourself and what you want. It’s also important to realize that you are not a bad person. Be kind to yourself as you navigate this tricky situation with friends, family, and the internet.”