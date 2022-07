What I Learned From Being Caught In A Love Triangle

Making the decision broke my heart, and I’m still healing from the consequences of my actions. I have since (painfully) cut off all contact with D., and my boyfriend and I are on much better terms. The incident even made us stronger — it helped us to work on issues within our relationship. We respect each other more now and are closer than ever before. I believe that people come into our lives for reasons, seasons, and lifetimes. Perhaps D.'s purpose in my life was a chapter to teach me how to be a better friend and partner. And to recognize what true soulmate love is like. Hopefully, my current boyfriend will be with me for a lifetime.